First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Position; Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) SI Decreased By 5.22%

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) stake by 113.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co acquired 10,896 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 20,464 shares with $582,000 value, up from 9,568 last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc now has $7.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Bioanalytical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BASI) had a decrease of 5.22% in short interest. BASI’s SI was 12,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.22% from 13,400 shares previously. With 14,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Bioanalytical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BASI)’s short sellers to cover BASI’s short positions. The SI to Bioanalytical Systems Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 9,094 shares traded. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) has risen 16.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, other North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.99 million. It operates in two divisions, Contract Research Services and Research Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $175,200 activity. $2 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was bought by Oakley Daniel Thomas. Downing Philip A also bought $9,800 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares. Leasure Robert Jr. bought $7,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $10,001 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares were bought by Neff R Matthew. Shares for $2,716 were bought by Sagartz John E on Thursday, March 14. The insider Davis Gregory Cole bought 15,000 shares worth $29,750. On Tuesday, June 11 Blumhoff Jill bought $990 worth of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) or 500 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 17,926 shares to 6,941 valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 39,451 shares and now owns 154,282 shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was reduced too.

