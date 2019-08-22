First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped Target (TGT) Holding by $863,200; Stock Price Rose; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Upped Its Position by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 368,624 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 12.48 million shares traded or 118.28% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects invested in 1,857 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 111,815 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 82,918 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 587,433 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4.47 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,816 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 911,003 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 970,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 11,102 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 40,411 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 477 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 4,586 shares to 3,620 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,087 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC).