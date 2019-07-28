First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped Its Position in Lowe S Cos (LOW) by $314,356 as Share Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, F&V Capital Management Has Lowered by $704,900 Its Holding

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 192,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Lowe S Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 397 shares to 850 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,473 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.