First Mercantile Trust Co Has Upped By $550,620 Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; FLYBE GROUP PLC EXETER ORDINARY SHARES (FLYBF) SI Increased By 4900%

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 43.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co acquired 5,244 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock rose 1.66%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 17,356 shares with $1.82M value, up from 12,112 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $25.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $109.07. About 905,151 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review

FLYBE GROUP PLC EXETER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLYBF) had an increase of 4900% in short interest. FLYBF’s SI was 20,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4900% from 400 shares previously. With 3,800 avg volume, 5 days are for FLYBE GROUP PLC EXETER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLYBF)’s short sellers to cover FLYBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Dollar Tree had 23 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $113 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Company Na holds 0.03% or 2,042 shares. Motco has 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peoples Corporation owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 686 shares. First Allied Advisory has 4,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.24% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2.76 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Tobam, France-based fund reported 46,363 shares. Cetera Advisor reported 5,521 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 5,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverhead Limited Liability accumulated 5,155 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Is Mixed After Dollar Tree’s Q1 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Lewis Lemuel E, worth $99,980 on Friday, March 15.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 2,670 shares to 938 valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 7,728 shares and now owns 34,479 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.