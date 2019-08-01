First Mercantile Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Market Valuation Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video)

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 58.68M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,531 shares to 3,150 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GLOB,ASML,QCOM – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inventory and Trade Victories Mean Smooth Sailing for Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US chipmakers slide after Samsung announces its profit tanked 56% last quarter (QCOM, MU, AMD) – Business Insider” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,217 shares. Leisure Mgmt has invested 1.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital International Ltd Ca reported 77,743 shares. Peddock Lc invested in 0.01% or 338 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 216,043 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 0% or 589 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset reported 332,260 shares stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ftb Advisors reported 6,353 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 5,388 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.12% or 20,564 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.17% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Networks stated it has 1,179 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Madrona Fincl Services Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,240 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 30,401 shares. 150,491 are owned by Trust Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Fiera Corp reported 228,088 shares. Geode Llc has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Haverford Fincl Services stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kahn Brothers Group De owns 12,098 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability accumulated 6,269 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 18,352 shares. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 4.19 million shares or 1.44% of the stock. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co owns 44,831 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 54.97 million shares. Sageworth Trust stated it has 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings.