First Mercantile Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $2.92 Million as Shares Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.29M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 408.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 2,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, up from 619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95 million shares traded or 286.17% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Zions Bancorp – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares to 125,021 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 97,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares to 5,590 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP) by 9,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,729 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.