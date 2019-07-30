First Mercantile Trust Co Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Btim Trimmed Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 39,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 771,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.80M, down from 811,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 3.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

