First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Stake; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Trust Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 10.12M shares traded or 33.71% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 184.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,411 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 2,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 507,350 shares traded or 69.86% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 75,968 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Inc has invested 0.07% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc has 1.17M shares for 5.99% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% or 373,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,474 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 13,971 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 2,000 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.43M shares. Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.4% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.01% or 17,892 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 2,526 shares. 5,711 are held by Globeflex Capital L P.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,291 shares to 6,656 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,224 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $744,971 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.