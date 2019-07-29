First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Its Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Holding by $498,800; Lee Danner & Bass Continues to Hold Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 9592.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 12,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 856,861 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO OPEN 12 NEW THEATRES, 79 SCREENS DURING REMAINDER OF 2018, 11 NEW THEATRES AND 106 SCREENS SUBSEQUENT TO 2018

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 1,529 shares to 141,808 shares, valued at $65.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,690 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

