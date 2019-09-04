First Mercantile Trust Co Has Increased Target (TGT) Stake by $863,200; Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $200.33. About 970,292 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $107.67. About 1.40 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 20,879 shares to 38,662 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 17,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 31.30 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

