First Mercantile Trust Co Has Increased Its Target (TGT) Position by $863,200; As Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Share Value Rose, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 67,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 289,249 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 357,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 841,984 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 2,569 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $83.67 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 847,887 shares stake. Phocas Financial invested in 471,115 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Somerset holds 0.01% or 1,451 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 570,836 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 44,600 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Inc accumulated 770,307 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 2.19 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. M&T Bancorp accumulated 30,149 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 0.05% or 88,821 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Advsr Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 98,887 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,828 shares to 169,292 shares, valued at $21.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

