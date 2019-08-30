First Mercantile Trust Co Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $1.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $9.25 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 17,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120,000, down from 19,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 190,746 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 745,426 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.1% or 114,827 shares. 19,745 were reported by Argent Com. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,200 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,137 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 169,547 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 741 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Invesco reported 26.97 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.17% or 799,718 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,794 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And has 5,905 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 964,354 shares. 100 are held by Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 2.81 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 11,678 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Shopify Overvalued? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, IQV, EBAY – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,994 shares to 11,591 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).