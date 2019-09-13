First Mercantile Trust Co Has Cut Its Holding in Ssc Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by $363,489 as Share Price Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Increased by $408,125 as Stock Value Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Ssc Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 11,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678,000, down from 18,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Ssc Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 99,813 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 14,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 11,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 170,639 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

