First Mercantile Trust Co Has Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $619,028; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,417 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 8,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $232.71. About 289,236 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $669.12. About 68,735 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.37 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,884 shares to 9,294 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

