First Mercantile Trust Co Has Cut Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $656,820; Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Lowered Its Holding in Kellogg Co (K) by $34.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.55. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 3,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $10.1 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 617,102 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,884 shares to 9,294 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Capital Limited Partnership invested in 4.02% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Utah Retirement reported 16,089 shares stake. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Blackrock owns 7.02 million shares. 8,843 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company. Meridian Com, Arkansas-based fund reported 8,050 shares. Albion Grp Incorporated Ut holds 1,831 shares. Synovus Financial Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 818 shares. Archon Prtnrs Limited Com reported 23,500 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 2.18M shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brinker Capital reported 0.27% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot accumulated 12,602 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 55,172 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Holdings Lc. First Manhattan invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 113,054 shares. Mairs And Incorporated has 4,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest owns 7,575 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 304,631 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.1% or 55,036 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Incorporated (Ca), California-based fund reported 165 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 73,566 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 3,491 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 10,841 shares in its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 1,364 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

