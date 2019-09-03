First Mercantile Trust Co Has Boosted Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $308,274; Share Price Rose; Hartline Investment Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices Com (AMD)

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 212.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.85. About 207,162 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (AMD) by 266.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 128,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 176,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 48,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 32.44 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/04/2018 – AMD Named Company of the Year at PCR Awards 2018; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/03/2018 – Opthea Doses Patients in Europe and Israel in Phase 2b Study of OPT-302 for Wet AMD; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : TEVA, TVIX, QQQ, AMD, IGSB, TQQQ, SNAP, BYND, NOK, OAS, CVS, AUY – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMD Puts the Bulldozer Debacle Behind It With a $12.1 Million Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Freeport-McMoran, AT&T and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Advisory firm suggests Centene, WellCare stockholders approve $17.3B acquisition – St. Louis Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wayfair Inc (W) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,152 shares to 10,793 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,745 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

