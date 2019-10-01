First Mercantile Trust Co Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.26 Million as Share Value Declined; As Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) Market Value Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Holding by $633,165

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 42,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% . The hedge fund held 137,340 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, up from 95,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 3,351 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 9,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 4,491 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585,000, down from 14,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 439,174 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.81 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Broad Usd High Yield C by 75,743 shares to 88,826 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsrs Ltd reported 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 108,100 shares. Capital Research Global, California-based fund reported 5.75M shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,441 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 21,521 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has 22,701 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset has invested 0.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jpmorgan Chase reported 6.91M shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3,276 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt reported 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Covington Investment Advisors has invested 1.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 326 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Old Point Trust & Financial Service N A reported 0.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). S&Co has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt accumulated 69,214 shares.

Since September 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,524 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 188,505 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 268,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,851 shares, and cut its stake in York Wtr Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 15,010 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 28,293 shares in its portfolio. 122,564 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 168,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 62,053 shares. 40,700 are owned by Strs Ohio. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co invested in 3,065 shares. Pl Limited Liability invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Cove Street Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 425,374 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 1,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 22,900 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).