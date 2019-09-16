First Mercantile Trust Co Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $821,142 as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $15.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,409 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 63,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 9.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 9.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates stated it has 16.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Invest Counselors owns 67,676 shares. Cincinnati Finance invested in 932,950 shares. Associated Banc invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Inv invested in 0.33% or 39,421 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt stated it has 311,325 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Harvey Investment Com Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,085 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Adv reported 4,435 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De stated it has 51,516 shares or 4% of all its holdings. 6.18M were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 356,858 shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Wafra accumulated 480,722 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 241,140 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has 2.03M shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,543 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 15,219 shares to 21,560 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

