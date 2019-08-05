First Mercantile Trust Co Decreased Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $310,590 as Stock Price Rose; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Night Owl Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 1,536 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 3,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 810,835 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $598.76. About 197,072 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 432,054 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Trust LP holds 8,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 1,257 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mackenzie owns 386,028 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Omers Administration accumulated 5,600 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 1,304 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,016 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.24M shares. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd (Trc) has 0.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,613 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,551 are held by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Botty Invsts Ltd Com reported 122 shares. 5,343 are owned by Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Co. Barbara Oil has 0.89% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.83 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.