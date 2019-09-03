First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position as Stock Value Rose; Noesis Capital Mangement Raised Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 928,400 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 867 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 billion, up from 92,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 3.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iberiabank accumulated 64,008 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Com reported 3,301 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 948 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Services owns 8,062 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,618 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Partners Limited Company. Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,290 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company Ma reported 0.37% stake. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 97,595 are owned by Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com holds 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,400 shares.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 2,210 shares to 64,584 shares, valued at $7.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Right REIT ETFs For An Inverted Yield Curve World – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Wait For A Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,098 shares to 35,816 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 34 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,255 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 10,875 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 11,918 are owned by Panagora Asset. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 1.79 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.23% or 790,394 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Architects holds 0.04% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Scotia has 6,748 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 635,055 shares or 1.56% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.06M shares. 128 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability. Artemis Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Lpl Finance Lc reported 261,235 shares stake.