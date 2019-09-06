First Mercantile Trust Co Cut By $575,260 Its Celanese (CE) Stake; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Decreased V F (Call) (VFC) Holding By $1.94 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 84.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,870 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 1,080 shares with $106,000 value, down from 6,950 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $14.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.35% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 800,709 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE)

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased V F Corp (Call) (VFC) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 22,500 shares as V F Corp (Call) (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 161,500 shares with $14.04M value, down from 184,000 last quarter. V F Corp (Call) now has $34.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.36% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 1.85 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. The insider Carucci Richard bought $157,860.

Among 3 analysts covering V.F. (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. V.F. has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 3.65% above currents $86.51 stock price. V.F. had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8700 target in Friday, May 24 report. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese Corp has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is 2.23% above currents $117.63 stock price. Celanese Corp had 19 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $115 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American Other OTC:STXS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.