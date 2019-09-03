First Mercantile Trust Co Cut By $1.68 Million Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Camden Property Trust (CPT) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 2.12% above currents $108.7 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CPT in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Overweight” rating. See Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) latest ratings:

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 15,128 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 9,077 shares with $1.02M value, down from 24,205 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $98.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 1.36M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 447,430 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Camden Property Trust’s (NYSE:CPT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 66.32 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 39 shares. Ent Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 14 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt stated it has 25,426 shares. Aew Capital L P has 835,233 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Voya Investment Management Ltd Com invested 0.14% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 169 shares. Moreover, Secor Capital Advsr Lp has 0.94% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 45,109 shares. Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 9,383 shares. Strs Ohio owns 321,240 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 3,484 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 570,489 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Chubb Ltd stake by 6,098 shares to 35,816 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,531 shares and now owns 3,150 shares. Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 38,753 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.16% or 4.37M shares. 950 were accumulated by Trustmark State Bank Tru Department. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Company holds 6.7% or 91,479 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 116,460 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company reported 95,922 shares stake. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 270,154 are held by Rnc Capital Llc. 12,466 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd holds 0.45% or 39,416 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability holds 32.72% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 7,489 shares. American Assets stated it has 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 9,569 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.