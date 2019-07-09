First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Biogen (BIIB) Holding; New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Shorts Down By 10.95%

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 32.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 2,623 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 5,417 shares with $1.28 million value, down from 8,040 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $45.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $233.5. About 647,864 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) had a decrease of 10.95% in short interest. NYCB’s SI was 47.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.95% from 52.78 million shares previously. With 7.22 million avg volume, 7 days are for New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB)’s short sellers to cover NYCB’s short positions. The SI to New York Community Bancorp Inc’s float is 10.27%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 2.13 million shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB); 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs New York Community Bancorp Outlk To Neg; Afrms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Peoples Serv has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Amer Bank & Trust reported 8,692 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp holds 237,250 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 10,658 shares. California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Peapack Gladstone Fin accumulated 0.03% or 2,814 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 980 shares. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 49,394 shares. Glob Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,090 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited accumulated 2,204 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp reported 41,464 shares. Smithfield Co accumulated 296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 59,257 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.81 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $286 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,866 shares to 9,073 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 5,070 shares and now owns 5,300 shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of stock.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $394,641 was bought by CIAMPA DOMINICK. Dahya Hanif had bought 1,640 shares worth $43,148 on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc reported 19,902 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 50,158 shares. 172,624 were reported by Aviva Public Limited. 27,696 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company. Franklin Resources Inc owns 12,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 11.67 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 146,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 101,793 shares. 58,424 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Private Asset Mgmt reported 12,900 shares. Kahn Brothers Gp Incorporated De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Ls Inv invested in 0.02% or 25,455 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated stated it has 47,300 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. General Amer Investors, a New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering New York Community Banc (NYSE:NYCB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New York Community Banc had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, January 10 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 6. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”.