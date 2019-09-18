First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Sentiment Is 0.78

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 72 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 92 cut down and sold positions in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 24.22 million shares, down from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 58 Increased: 45 New Position: 27.

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) stake by 49.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 9,838 shares as Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)’s stock rose 107.05%. The First Mercantile Trust Co holds 9,924 shares with $460,000 value, down from 19,762 last quarter. Array Biopharma Inc now has $10.68B valuation. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $979.03 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 62,063 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 292,469 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 197,336 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0.25% invested in the company for 133,200 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,155 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $940,223 activity.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased Vanguard Short Term Corporate (VCSH) stake by 231,803 shares to 279,487 valued at $22.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 10,386 shares and now owns 29,653 shares. Ishares 0 5 Year High Yield Co (SHYG) was raised too.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Array BioPharma (ARRY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) Share Price Is Up 610% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avoro Cap Advisors Lc invested in 3.2% or 2.00 million shares. Berkley W R has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 266,400 shares. Shell Asset Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Tru Lp holds 0.02% or 225,331 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Tru Of Vermont invested in 0% or 43 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 163,651 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 147,888 shares. First Mercantile Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 49,508 shares. Private Advisor Lc has 9,073 shares. Pnc Fin Gru holds 125,790 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).