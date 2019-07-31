First Mercantile Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Signature Bank (SBNY); As Smith A O (AOS) Share Value Declined, Holder Telemus Capital Has Lowered Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 1943.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,495 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 277,891 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,925 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 81,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 6.61M shares traded or 195.95% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,112 shares to 12,544 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,957 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 390,926 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 34,238 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated holds 0% or 10,104 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 537 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1,823 shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 710,373 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.09% or 23,871 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.02M shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 348 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.78% or 33,132 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 7,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co reported 292,852 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Axa holds 0.05% or 233,746 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of stock.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,889 shares to 2,189 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 34,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).