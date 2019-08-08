First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Target (TGT) Stake by $863,200; Oz Management LP Has Increased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by $149.34 Million as Market Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NXPI) by 5336.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.81 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 3.79M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 88.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,960 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 4.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Internet of Things Stocks That Will Connect Investors to Profit – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 816,238 shares to 9.41M shares, valued at $697.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 641,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,550 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Accumulate Target Stock on Any Weakness – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.