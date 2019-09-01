First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Its Holding in Lowe S Cos (LOW) as Share Price Declined; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Upped Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $68.45 Million as Share Price Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Lowe S Cos Inc (LOW) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 9,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Lowe S Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 400,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 6.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 881,127 shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 110,056 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $106.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested in 2,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 113,180 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Inc has invested 0.13% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Td Asset Management reported 0.06% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 285,829 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.07% or 216,978 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 503 shares. James Research accumulated 3,905 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.1% or 2,572 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1.58 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 2,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit reported 0.28% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 135 shares. Cadence Capital Lc holds 0.1% or 6,365 shares in its portfolio.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,152 shares to 10,793 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP) by 9,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,729 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.