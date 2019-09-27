First Manhattan Company Upped By $2.06 Million Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Parkwood Raised Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake By $564,144

Parkwood Llc increased Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) stake by 11.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parkwood Llc acquired 6,716 shares as Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)’s stock declined 9.87%. The Parkwood Llc holds 66,136 shares with $5.59M value, up from 59,420 last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc now has $11.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.06M shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 224.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 10,109 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The First Manhattan Company holds 14,619 shares with $2.99M value, up from 4,510 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.47% below currents $231.26 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

First Manhattan Company decreased Ttec Holdings Inc stake by 29,017 shares to 3,100 valued at $144,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 8,410 shares and now owns 44,205 shares. Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associates reported 617,982 shares. Teilinger has invested 100% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 146,146 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 3,106 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,214 shares. Keating Counselors reported 1,700 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 223,353 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,146 shares. Trust Commerce Of Oklahoma holds 1,200 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 462,300 shares. Charter reported 17,308 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3,725 shares. Curbstone Management reported 6,900 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.3% or 1.17M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $94 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.67’s average target is 8.11% above currents $83.87 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $94 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Citigroup.

