First Manhattan Company Trimmed Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding by $1.10 Million; Market Value Rose; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 708,124 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 20,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 91,412 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 111,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 148,557 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $46.99M for 25.53 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Svcs Automobile Association owns 44,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Services has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,479 shares. Adirondack Research & holds 26,570 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Assetmark owns 208 shares. Reilly Lc holds 0% or 1,048 shares. 31,400 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Glenview Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 5.28 million shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 108,491 shares. 550 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 797,160 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 16,035 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Shell Asset holds 35,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold (GLD) by 3,445 shares to 22,904 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF).