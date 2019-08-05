First Manhattan Company Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Cut by $17.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mackay Shields Position in Terex New (TEX) Has Decreased by $784,416 as Valuation Declined

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 97.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 189,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 4,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 193,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 470,368 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 116,548 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 141,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 98,107 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.42 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,493 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 472,927 shares. Buckingham Asset Llc holds 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 5,584 shares. Glovista Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com has invested 0.79% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 32,501 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd accumulated 205,163 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Agf Invs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prudential Public Ltd holds 2,400 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 324,347 shares. New England Rech Inc stated it has 9,400 shares. California-based Telos Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.97% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Intact Investment Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 66,600 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.18% or 19,317 shares.

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,163 shares to 12,569 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 464,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 49,222 shares to 367,915 shares, valued at $51.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 303,646 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 32,740 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 73,574 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 6.77M shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Spark Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 59,200 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 9,300 shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 7,177 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Marcato Capital Management LP has invested 14.45% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 16,589 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 10,083 shares. Tcw Gru owns 1.46 million shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.