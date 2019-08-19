First Manhattan Company Maintains Position in Novartis Ag (NVS); As Yelp (YELP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowered by $23.27 Million Its Position

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 11,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 80,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 68,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 609,629 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: FDA TISAGENLECLEUCEL APPROVAL ANNOUNCED MAY 1; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SHANNON THYME KLINGER APPOINTED TO GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 11/05/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Fosun Pharma is said to vie for US$2 bil Novartis portfolio; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 478,636 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Thomas W invested in 234,580 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Barclays Public Ltd holds 280,126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Trust Advisors Ltd, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,440 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 30,705 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 50,927 shares. Fort LP invested in 3,070 shares. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 64,063 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 70,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 185,516 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 125,000 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc owns 14,659 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 1.38M shares. 143,864 were reported by Swiss Commercial Bank. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $79.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago Nv by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable (BEP) by 23,650 shares to 564,515 shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,675 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consumer He (NYSE:PBH).

