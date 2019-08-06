First Manhattan Company Maintains Holding in Cara Therapeutics (CARA); As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Holder Evergreen Capital Management Cut Holding by $1.92 Million

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 144,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 981,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 836,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 425,252 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Cara Announces Appointment of Frank Hennessey as CEO, as Bill Gregson Moves Into Executive Chmn of the Bd Position; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 66,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 968,014 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3,323 shares to 193,702 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del (NYSE:GRA) by 118,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,772 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors reported 95,279 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 16,732 shares. Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 143,611 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 13,780 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 483 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 49,877 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Opaleye Mngmt Inc accumulated 200,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 21,892 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 22,354 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 143,460 are owned by C Wide Holdings A S. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). 575,786 are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34,001 shares to 44,028 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

