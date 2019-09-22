First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $498,457 as Shares Rose; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $469,464

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 4,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 346,680 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.01 million, down from 351,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 187,845 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $300.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) by 956,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Estabrook Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 41,213 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Co reported 14,242 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 26,752 shares. Davis R M has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lafleur Godfrey Lc has 26,616 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd invested in 24,462 shares or 0.82% of the stock. The Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma has invested 10.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka, a New York-based fund reported 110 shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Windward Capital Ca invested in 2.07% or 151,286 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 99,150 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Fund Your Start-Up – Forbes” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.