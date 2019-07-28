First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position; Shorts at GRAPHITE ENERGY COMMON SHARES (GRXXF) Lowered By 80.95%

First Manhattan Company decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 136,029 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 27.81%. The First Manhattan Company holds 925,092 shares with $14.19 million value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS STARBOARD DID NOT APPROACH MANAGEMENT OR BOARD TO SEEK ENGAGEMENT PRIOR TO GIVING NOTICE OF ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD

GRAPHITE ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GRXXF) had a decrease of 80.95% in short interest. GRXXF’s SI was 13,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 80.95% from 71,900 shares previously. With 81,700 avg volume, 0 days are for GRAPHITE ENERGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:GRXXF)’s short sellers to cover GRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.229 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.32 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pzena Inv Ltd has 24.82 million shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 64,623 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 1.56 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Malaga Cove Limited Company stated it has 0.49% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hartford Investment Mgmt Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,210 shares. Argi Invest Llc holds 0.12% or 131,889 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 104,490 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.39M shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 59,899 were reported by Cap Investment Limited. Prudential has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 121,813 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 70,522 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $24 highest and $15 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 35.00% above currents $14.2 stock price. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $21 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $18 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NWL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

First Manhattan Company increased Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) stake by 4,409 shares to 8,114 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 6,193 shares and now owns 261,968 shares. Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Graphite Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.00 million. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property that includes 14 claims covering an area of 738.12 hectares located in the province of Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.