First Manhattan Company Lowered Discovery (DISCK) Position; Opaleye Management Cut Axogen (AXGN) Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 53,217 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The First Manhattan Company holds 1.70 million shares with $43.16M value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.86 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC

Opaleye Management Inc decreased Axogen Inc (AXGN) stake by 15.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as Axogen Inc (AXGN)’s stock declined 24.93%. The Opaleye Management Inc holds 1.10 million shares with $23.17M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Axogen Inc now has $626.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 355,203 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

First Manhattan Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 44,156 shares to 383,221 valued at $38.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 68,469 shares and now owns 436,693 shares. D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Opaleye Management Inc increased Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 280,000 valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 23,800 shares and now owns 213,800 shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AxoGen has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 85.90% above currents $15.96 stock price. AxoGen had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.