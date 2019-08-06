First Manhattan Company Lowered By $739,712 Its Beacon Roofing Sup (BECN) Stake; Berkshire Hathaway Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position By $61.11 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased Beacon Roofing Sup (BECN) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 23,116 shares as Beacon Roofing Sup (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The First Manhattan Company holds 264,592 shares with $8.51 million value, down from 287,708 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Sup now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 526,833 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20 million shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 53.65 million shares with $2.78B value, down from 54.85M last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $26.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 4.97M shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN

First Manhattan Company increased Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) stake by 104,550 shares to 2.06 million valued at $37.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Menlo Therapeutics stake by 931,528 shares and now owns 2.26M shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. had bought 5.61M shares worth $186.88 million. 11,754 shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W, worth $401,634 on Thursday, June 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 9.55% above currents $35.41 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply Launches Beacon of Hope Contest for Military Veterans – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Participate in Jefferies Global Industrials Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 6, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $643.95M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

