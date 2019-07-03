First Manhattan Company Lifted Brixmor Property G (BRX) Position By $1.88 Million; Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Had 1 Bulls

First Manhattan Company increased Brixmor Property G (BRX) stake by 5.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 104,550 shares as Brixmor Property G (BRX)’s stock rose 1.79%. The First Manhattan Company holds 2.06M shares with $37.78M value, up from 1.95M last quarter. Brixmor Property G now has $5.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 2.39M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Granite Real Estate had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. See Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 127,804 shares traded. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust owns and manages industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. As of March 17, 2017, the companyÂ’s portfolio consisted of 90 income-producing properties with approximately 30 million square feet of leasable area. It has a 5.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties include logistics/distribution warehouse facilities, multi-purpose, and special purpose facilities in Canada, the United States, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Poland.

First Manhattan Company decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 20,965 shares to 1.31 million valued at $63.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) stake by 14,389 shares and now owns 354,857 shares. Consolidated Watr Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $1800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.