First Manhattan Company Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB); Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 62,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 721,112 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.63 million, up from 658,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.12. About 818,347 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 661,352 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – TOM OKRAY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 15, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asgn Inc by 21,370 shares to 98,021 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc (Put) by 42,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 8,560 shares to 359,487 shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.