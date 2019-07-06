First Manhattan Company Increased Its Wabco Holdings (WBC) Holding; Primoris Services (PRIM) Sentiment Is 1.49

First Manhattan Company increased Wabco Holdings (WBC) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 29,775 shares as Wabco Holdings (WBC)’s stock rose 11.93%. The First Manhattan Company holds 1.42 million shares with $187.82 million value, up from 1.39M last quarter. Wabco Holdings now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.07. About 188,636 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 67 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 45 decreased and sold their stakes in Primoris Services Corp. The funds in our database now own: 36.60 million shares, up from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Primoris Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 46 New Position: 21.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Company has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 24,000 were reported by Harvest Management Lc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company owns 41,098 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 904,986 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Charles Schwab Invest has 239,061 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 100 shares. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 13,542 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 11,987 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 3,460 shares. Alpine Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.95% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 24,930 shares. Prudential accumulated 2,740 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com holds 29,454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

First Manhattan Company decreased Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 113,975 shares to 43,227 valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Infr Prtr (NYSE:BIP) stake by 10,278 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 23 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $137 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, January 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 379,769 shares traded or 113.88% up from the average. Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has declined 18.70% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10 board members are all white; three of the 10 are women. Now in a big change, @amazon announced it would adopt a policy whereby women and people of color are included in the pool of candidates for all board openings; 19/04/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation Announces Utilities and Distribution Awards Valued at $63 Million; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Puts Enterprise Value at Approximately $100 Million; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services Corporation to Acquire Willbros; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST

Analysts await Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PRIM’s profit will be $16.66 million for 16.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Primoris Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 725.00% EPS growth.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: The West Construction Services, The East Construction Services, and The Energy. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The firm installs, replaces, repairs, and rehabilitates natural gas, refined product, and water and wastewater pipeline systems; diameter gas and liquid pipeline facilities; and heavy civil projects, earthwork, and site development, as well as constructs mechanical facilities and other structures, including power plants, petrochemical facilities, refineries, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and parking structures.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation for 54,925 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 2.66 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 507,798 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors That Underscore Primoris’ Solid Growth Prospects – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Heavy Civil Award Valued Over $24 Million – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Award Valued Over $29 Million – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.