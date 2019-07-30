First Manhattan Company Increased Its Ironwood Pharmaceucl (IRWD) Position; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lifted Its Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by $8.54 Million as Market Value Declined

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceucl (IRWD) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 26,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,564 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, up from 12,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceucl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 930,045 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 270,112 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ironwood Pharma to split into two entities; shares down 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Initiate Patient Dosing in Phase II Clinical Trial of MD-7246 in Patients with Abdominal Pain Associated with IBS-D – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood advancing Cyclerion spinoff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems (NYSE:APD) by 7,119 shares to 50,128 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,599 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 394,334 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 242,800 shares. Citigroup stated it has 7,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 2,067 shares. Sarissa Cap Ltd Partnership reported 7.54M shares stake. 184,590 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. The New York-based Art Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 39,564 shares. Td Asset accumulated 47,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 22,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 7.12 million shares. First Republic Invest has 36,519 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). First Republic Investment holds 4,581 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 10,841 shares or 0% of the stock. 85,303 were accumulated by Natixis Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.01% or 242,282 shares. 7,155 are held by Pitcairn Co. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited holds 122,689 shares. 180,772 were accumulated by Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 43,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Champlain Partners Limited Company reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Diversified Comm holds 16,017 shares. Guardian Com stated it has 180,150 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Titanâ„¢ Reverse Shoulder System-S – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Regulus Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 141,000 shares to 232,165 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 113,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,644 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).