First Manhattan Company Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Decreased by $6.05 Million; Motco Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 84,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 346,909 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 430,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.7. About 1.22 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

Motco increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 6078.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,604 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $373.46. About 1.01M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bank Williams (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 28,419 shares to 68,207 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Omnicom Drives Solid Organic Growth Amid Currency, Divestment Headwinds – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79M for 14.56 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares to 72,607 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

