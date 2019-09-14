First Manhattan Company Holding In Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Was Has Lifted; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding by $5.94 Million

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 80,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 3.93 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.11 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 115,105 shares to 5.81 million shares, valued at $778.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,381 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Dvrsfd Hlds (NYSE:CODI).