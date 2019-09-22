First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Stake in Amerisource (ABC) by $336,855 as Stock Price Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 234,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.29M, down from 236,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 3,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 152,274 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, down from 156,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.20M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 62,147 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Hartford Management reported 0.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.65% or 72,416 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 25,435 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.52% or 35,906 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.58% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 764,749 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 48,326 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,780 shares. Cincinnati Insur reported 674,165 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 29,340 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Commerce Incorporated holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 155,609 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC) by 83,600 shares to 397,650 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Co (NYSE:COF) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

