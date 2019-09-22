First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Smith A O (AOS) Stake By $599,000; Lcnb (LCNB) SI Increased By 148.9%

Lcnb Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) had an increase of 148.9% in short interest. LCNB’s SI was 79,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 148.9% from 31,900 shares previously. With 35,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Lcnb Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s short sellers to cover LCNB’s short positions. The stock increased 6.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 47,821 shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has declined 3.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB)

First Manhattan Company decreased Smith A O (AOS) stake by 99.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company sold 14,975 shares as Smith A O (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The First Manhattan Company holds 50 shares with $2,000 value, down from 15,025 last quarter. Smith A O now has $7.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.48. About 1.97M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company increased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 77,409 shares to 2.35M valued at $119.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 39,900 shares and now owns 134,474 shares. Graftech Intl Ltd was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $32,133 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,357 was bought by Mulligan Lawrence P Jr.. Johnson Craig Millis bought $8,566 worth of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) on Tuesday, August 6. Johrendt Michael J bought $20,210 worth of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) on Friday, August 23.