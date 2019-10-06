First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Sjw Group (SJW) Holding by $363,540; Stock Value Rose; Woodstock Has Lowered Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Valuation Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 275,518 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.74M, down from 281,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 75,426 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Issues Statement Regarding Eversource Energy’s Intention to Launch Distracting Proxy Contest; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: Deeply Disappointed That Cal Water Has Chosen to Undertake This Action; 30/04/2018 – SJW Group, Connecticut Water Deal on Track to Close in 4th Quarter; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,181 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 36,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.66 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 1.93M shares. Westfield Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,530 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,780 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Ipswich Mngmt has 0.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd accumulated 2,421 shares. Barometer Capital Management owns 36,785 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2,510 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67,974 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 71,573 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 394,525 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 5,890 shares. 494,284 were accumulated by Natl Pension Ser. 115,520 are held by First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy: This Compounder Is Working And We’re Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons I Just Bought NextEra Energy Stock – The Motley Fool” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Florida Power & Light buy Miami-Dade property for Florida City Gas LNG plant – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Announces 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing This Water Utility After A Great Run – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2016. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJW Group Announces the California Public Utilities Commission’s Decision on San Jose Water’s General Rate Case – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 17.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 8,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100 are owned by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Nuance Investments has 1.91% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Clarivest Asset reported 65 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,533 shares. 1,134 are held by Kessler Invest Gru Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Company owns 13,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Management reported 1.86M shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 230,467 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc holds 3,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.02% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.78 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gru has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 670,935 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $159.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $22.29 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.