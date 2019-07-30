First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $5.81 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 20,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,412 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 111,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 301,634 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $197.97. About 8.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tim Cook slams Facebook’s new privacy standards; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES MORE THAN $100 MLN IN INFRASTRUCTURE; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 68,469 shares to 436,693 shares, valued at $68.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Amdocs Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 10th – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stifel pleased by Amdocs profit beat; shares +11.5% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.99 million for 15.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.03M shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $31.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 58,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inr Advisory Ltd Liability holds 20 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.84% or 71,568 shares. Yhb holds 1.08% or 41,422 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 1,275 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 14,910 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.16% or 9,172 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 26,529 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.18 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 2.00 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parkwood Ltd Liability Co invested in 51,404 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited holds 2,141 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares are trailing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since Trump attacked the â€œZuck-Buck.â€ – Live Trading News” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.