First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed Its American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) Position by $398,760; Stock Price Rose; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Position in Stamps Com (STMP)

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (ANAT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 3,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The hedge fund held 193,702 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, down from 197,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in American Natl Ins Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 55,645 shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 7049.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 176,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 178,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.55M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 600,097 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,770 shares to 80,249 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 103,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,918 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested 0.64% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Strs Ohio invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Moreover, Bragg Advisors Incorporated has 0.24% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 2,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Ftb Advsr owns 12 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 11,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 19,444 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Goldman Sachs accumulated 13,843 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 4,899 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Polen Management Ltd Liability holds 10,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 2,443 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invs invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc reported 0% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1,245 shares. Jump Trading Limited holds 3,019 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 68,838 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 289 shares. 43,944 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

