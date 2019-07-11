First Manhattan Company Has Raised Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) Stake; Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

First Manhattan Company increased Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) stake by 6.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 20,000 shares as Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC)’s stock declined 29.33%. The First Manhattan Company holds 314,050 shares with $5.96M value, up from 294,050 last quarter. Orion Eng Carbns S.A now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 658,769 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 61 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 47 cut down and sold their stock positions in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 20.82 million shares, up from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tristate Capital Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 32 Increased: 46 New Position: 15.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,143 activity.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 12.19% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for 782,508 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 1.35 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 109,299 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 1.55% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 627,830 shares.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TSC’s profit will be $13.50M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TriState Capital (TSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Military Members With Fourth of July Discount – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Powell Testimony Weighs on Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Displays Solid Run, Outruns Industry & S&P 500 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 56,221 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $609.40 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Bank and Investment Management. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontoryÂ’s certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep services.