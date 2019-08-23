First Manhattan Company Has Raised Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 37,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.72M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 4.28M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.20M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

