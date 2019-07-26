First Manhattan Company Has Raised Enbridge (ENB) Position; Brown Advisory Has Trimmed By $584,756 Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake

First Manhattan Company increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Manhattan Company acquired 138,292 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The First Manhattan Company holds 2.32 million shares with $84.07M value, up from 2.18 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 5.89M shares traded or 86.72% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 2,059 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 9,341 shares with $2.66M value, down from 11,400 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $16.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 26.99% or $74.26 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 9.53 million shares traded or 769.83% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients

First Manhattan Company decreased Reckitt Benck Grp (RBGLY) stake by 168,703 shares to 15,321 valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Renewable (BEP) stake by 23,650 shares and now owns 564,515 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 13,227 shares to 76,698 valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 48,076 shares and now owns 847,304 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,084 were reported by Intrust National Bank Na. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,006 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management LP invested in 1.15% or 105,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caprock Grp Inc Inc holds 838 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,854 shares. Fjarde Ap has 21,379 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 2.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,728 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Co holds 120,969 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc owns 16,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru reported 8,471 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru owns 6,063 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 2,089 shares.